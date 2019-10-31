GREENSBORO, N.C. — What started as a viewer tip that came in on the 2 Wants to Know line, unveiled a bigger issue.

Upon investigating a claim into illegal dumping at the Cookout on Randleman Road, the city discovered a corroded pipe was leaking sewer water into the creek.

Adam Conn with the city's Storm Water Maintenance Department says the soda and sugar used in restaurants corrode cast iron pipes. Under the Cookout, that sugar and soda caused a leak into the storm pipe, which diverted into the creek.

Conn says this is common near restaurants where they use soda, and that it is no fault of Cookout.

The city repaired a short section with a PVC pipe on Wednesday for a temporary fix. He says crews will return next week to replace the entire section, which runs under Randleman Road.

Conn says the city completes several repairs, similar to this one, each year. He says they try to actively find them, but it could take a long time to replace every pipe in the city.

Business owners across the creek saw crews working Wednesday.

"The city crew, they were doing a lot of evaluation with the land and I noticed they brought the trucks and stuff out, and they were doing work over there and I found out it was a sewage issue," said Ron Baldwin.

Baldwin owns a Barber Shop. He says the replacement of the pipe will likely cause some delays, but he's glad the city is fixing the issue.

"I just hope they keep us informed on what’s happening so we will be aware as residents and community leaders in this area," said Baldwin.