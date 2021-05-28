Pools opening across the Triad Memorial Day weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most pools were shut down last summer due to COVID-19, but they're back in a big way in 2021!
Looking to beat the heat this summer? Here's the list of pools and splash pads opening Memorial Day weekend in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.
Greensboro
The city of Greensboro oversees four pools and two splash pads.
Opening Saturday, May 29:
- Barber Park splash pad
- Keeley Park splash pad
- Warnersville pool
- Windsor pool
Lindley Pool needs repairs and will remain closed until further notice, but expects to open later this summer.
Peeler Pool is closed for the season.
High Point
High Point manages two outdoor public pools and one splash pad.
Opening Saturday, May 29:
- Southside Splash Pad
- Washington Terrace Pool and Waterslide
The High Point City Lake Park pool is closed until the summer of 2022. They're adding a lazy river, play features and new slides, plus, renovating the locker area.
Winston-Salem
A few of Winston-Salem public pools will be open Memorial Day weekend but will only be open on the weekends until June 12
Opening Saturday, May 29:
- Bolton Pool and Water Playground (Weekends only until June 12)
- Kimberly Park Pool and Water Playground (Weekends only until June 12)
Opening Saturday, June 12
- Mineral Springs Pool and Splash Pad
- Parkland Pool and Water Playground
- Winston Waterworks Aquatic Center
Long Creek Pool is closed for the summer for renovations.
To see other pools that have already opened or find more details on pools opening before June 12, visit the city of Winston-Salem's website.