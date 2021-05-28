Pools opening across the Triad Memorial Day weekend

Get ready to dive into local pools and splash pads in 2021!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most pools were shut down last summer due to COVID-19, but they're back in a big way in 2021!

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Here's the list of pools and splash pads opening Memorial Day weekend in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.

Greensboro

The city of Greensboro oversees four pools and two splash pads.

Opening Saturday, May 29:

Barber Park splash pad

Keeley Park splash pad

Warnersville pool

Windsor pool

Lindley Pool needs repairs and will remain closed until further notice, but expects to open later this summer.

Peeler Pool is closed for the season.

High Point

High Point manages two outdoor public pools and one splash pad.

Opening Saturday, May 29:

Southside Splash Pad

Washington Terrace Pool and Waterslide

The High Point City Lake Park pool is closed until the summer of 2022. They're adding a lazy river, play features and new slides, plus, renovating the locker area.

Winston-Salem

A few of Winston-Salem public pools will be open Memorial Day weekend but will only be open on the weekends until June 12

Opening Saturday, May 29:

Bolton Pool and Water Playground (Weekends only until June 12)

Kimberly Park Pool and Water Playground (Weekends only until June 12)

Opening Saturday, June 12

Mineral Springs Pool and Splash Pad

Parkland Pool and Water Playground

Winston Waterworks Aquatic Center

Long Creek Pool is closed for the summer for renovations.