Dr. Gene Blackmon and his staff are doing everything they can to positively impact the community, one cut at a time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Prestige Barber College in Greensboro is about way more than just haircuts and and fellowship.

It gives each and every person who walks in that door a glimmer of hope.

Dr. Gene Blackmon first opened the doors to Prestige Barber College in 2011. His goal was to provide an opportunity for the people of his community through barbering, entrepreneurship, and mentorship.

Of course, Prestige offers training to pass the state board examine as well as basic entrepreneurial skills, but there is way more that can be accomplished there.

Former student Darrel Pope, graduated the program in 2019. He now operates Cali Styles Barber and Nail Studio in High Point. He says "enrolling to this school of August of 2019 was the best decision I ever made".

Tevin Whiteside, is also a graduate of Prestige, and now owns Urban Renaissance Barber shop in Greensboro. "(Prestige) is a Mecca in a sense, its a beginning ground for a lot of people coming home from prison, or someone starting their life over."