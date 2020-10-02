GREENSBORO, N.C. — Preyer Brewing Company will close its doors for the final time later this month.

The small-batch brewery left a post on Facebook thanking its customers after five years in business on Battleground Avenue. The taproom's last day is Saturday, February 22nd.

"It's time now for us to move on to our next great adventure," the Facebook post said.

There has not yet been an indication from ownership what the 'next great adventure' will be.

The post invited customers to celebrate the brewery in its final two weeks.

"Please, join us these next two weeks and celebrate as this part of our lives draws to a close. Tip those bartenders well, enjoy the last of our out there sours, and just have a good one," the post said.

"You have all changed our lives for the better and we hope that a small piece of Preyer Brewing lives on in us all," the post continued.

The brewery has not responded to WFMY's request for comment.

