Professional Firefighters of Greensboro reach 1000th coat through Operation Warm

The Professional Firefighters of Greensboro have been doing Operation Warm for several years. They passed out their 1,000th coat at Wiley Elementary Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early Thursday for elementary students at Wiley Elementary.

Nearly 300 students are receiving warm coats through Operation Warm, an initiative driven by the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro to help kids in need.

Students lined up to receive a brand-new warm coat for the winter and it couldn't have come at a better time with Thanksgiving around the corner and the cold weather.

This is also special because today the firefighters we'll reach their 1,000th coat mark.

The Professional Firefighters of Greensboro have been doing Operation Warmth for several years now helping kids.

Captain Vinnie Messina says as they fight fires in neighborhoods, there are visual indicators that give them an idea of where kids need extra support.

They also look at the free and reduced lunch rates through federal programs to indicate what schools they will pass out coats to.

“it's something i can relate to its something other folks in our organization can relate to we go and see these neighbors we know people need help and that’s what FD does, and union does and extend it beyond fire department,” said Captain Vinnie Messina, Secretary of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro," Captain Messina said.