GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting your school picture taken can be a hassle and a little uncomfortable. It's a moment where all eyes are on your, and everyone gets to see the photo used after it's all said and done.

Guilford County schools told us some students refused to take their picture this year because they were embarrassed about their hair, clothes or something else.

Monday night, more than 40 barbers and stylists came to Hairston Middle School to make those students feel better and look pretty darn good too.

Students came out to get their photos re-taken. The volunteers did what they could to make them look and feel their best.

"We serve a lot of low income neighborhoods," says Rod Butler, who organized the event, "The idea was not just to prepare their appearance, because if you can't afford to get a hair cut or get your hair done, chances are you can't afford pictures."

Professional photographers were on hand too, so every student went home with a professional head shot.