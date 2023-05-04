Greensboro to host program about Black Patriots at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse

The program is free and open to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The public is invited to discover the little-known histories of Black Patriots who took part in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse at Rediscovering Black Patriots of the American Revolution at the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park Visitor Center in Greensboro Thursday.

Established on March 2, 1917, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park was the first Revolutionary War battlefield protected by the federal government. The Battle of Guilford Courthouse, fought on March 15, 1781, was one of the most intense engagements of the American Revolution.

This free program is a collaboration between Greensboro Public Library, the Greensboro History Museum and the National Park Service.

Guest speakers include:

Ernest Hooker , an instructor at North Carolina A&T State University, who has been teaching African American History and Military History for nearly a decade.

, an instructor at North Carolina A&T State University, who has been teaching African American History and Military History for nearly a decade. Sage Chioma is the descendant of Ishmael Titus and an addiction and substance abuse counselor in Greensboro. Her ancestor fought in several Revolutionary War battles (Deep River, Guilford Courthouse, and Kings Mountain).

is the descendant of Ishmael Titus and an addiction and substance abuse counselor in Greensboro. Her ancestor fought in several Revolutionary War battles (Deep River, Guilford Courthouse, and Kings Mountain). Arthur Erickson is the government documents librarian at the Greensboro Public Library and the 2023 recipient of the Jack Dewar Sr. Award from the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society, North Carolina Piedmont-Triad Chapter for his 25 years of service and support to the organization.

is the government documents librarian at the Greensboro Public Library and the 2023 recipient of the Jack Dewar Sr. Award from the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society, North Carolina Piedmont-Triad Chapter for his 25 years of service and support to the organization. Scott Culclasure, author of A Guide to the Monuments, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, will offer an overview of the battle and the site’s history.

The battle was costly to the British and was one of the final links in a chain of events that led to ultimate American victory in the Revolutionary War.

Visitors to the 250-acre park may explore the 2 ¼-mile, self-guided automobile tour, hike nearly 4 miles of foot trails, view more than 170,000 artifacts at the park’s visitor center and participate in interpretive programs, which help tell the story of a victory within a defeat during the Southern Campaign of the American Revolution.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.