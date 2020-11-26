Protest planned for Graham on Sunday

The police department wants to make the community aware of the increased number of people that will be in the area and also of traffic during that time.

“The Graham Police Department strongly supports our citizens’ rights to free speech, free assembly and public dissent. Police involvement is generally limited to enforcing any state laws and local ordinances that might apply, ensuring that no breach of the peace occurs during the event, and in working directly with sponsoring groups or organizations to plan events, guiding them through the process of identifying and obtaining any required permits or arrangements that need to be made. We look forward to a safe afternoon for all residents and visitors.”