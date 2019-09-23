GREENSBORO, N.C. — “We want someone who’s going to be honest, fair and not show favoritism. Come out and show the interest of the police department for Greensboro, North Carolina," said Brenda J. Artis Barksdale.

Monday at noon was the first public input meeting held by the City of Greensboro on the search for the next police chief. Several people attended to share their insights on what traits they want to see in the next chief.

“Passionate, kind, respectful person towards all people," said one woman.

Those traits just scratching the surface of what some community members say they want in their next police chief. Some people dug as deep to touch on issues of race and ethnicity.

"It appears to me that when African Americans or citizens of color have incidences, they are not treated the same as our Caucasian brothers and sisters," said another woman, who's lived in Greensboro her entire life.

“We got a lot of Muslims in this town. We got a lot of Hispanic. We got all kind of ethnicities. We need a chief who understands everybody," said a man who attended the meeting.

Developmental Associates LLC is the consulting company helping with the search for a new chief.

Senior Consultant Patricia Bazemore says her company will take the info given by the public and work it into the job description.

“It’s no secret the strain that occurs between police and community, not just here in Greensboro, but across the country," said Assistant City Manager Trey Davis, "But we're focused on bringing in a police chief that can bridge that gap. A police chief that can hear what the community has to say.”

If you want to have your voice heard in the search for the next chief, you can attend one of the following meetings:

Tuesday, September 24, noon, Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St.

Monday, September 30, noon, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.

Tuesday, October 1, noon, Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy.



If you're unable to attend a meeting in person, you can fill out the survey by clicking here. The results will go directly to Developmental Associates LLC.

