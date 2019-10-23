GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another grocery store is opening up in Greensboro. This time it's Publix.

The southern grocery chain says it's opening another store in the triad. This time it's on West gate city boulevard in Greensboro at the Grandover village area.

According to a spokesperson, the location will have about 130 associates and they're fully staffed.

The store will open on November 13th at 7 am.

We'll have sights and sounds from the first day when it comes.

Publix recalls cheese sold in deli, on Pub subs

Bakery Creates Shockingly Realistic Deer Cake

Publix says to stop openly carrying guns in its stores