The indoor playground is designed for all kids, including those with special needs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Q's Corner in High Point is a indoor play gym where "Inclusions Not An Illusion". the goal is to provide a safe and judgement free zone for children and parents of all ability levels.

Candace Hayes came up with the idea after she found it difficult to find a space for her 9 year old son Quintin, who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"Being a regular mom and taking him to trampoline parks and just different indoor play places and outdoor play places as well. We just started to notice that staff was not as friendly to him because of his Autism."

From multiple state of the art sensory rooms to old school Mortal Combat. Q's Corner has every thing any child could want.

"We wanted to create an environment where we acknowledge that people are different. And we accept those people, and we wanted to accommodate them as well."