Richard Capps’ gears started turning when he learned one of his student's was diagnosed with cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Ragsdale teacher and coach rekindled an old passion of his during the pandemic. Not only has riding his bicycle improved his own health, but what he's doing for one of his former students is the real story.

After spending a short time with Richard Capps you learn 3 things quickly.

He loves cycling, his family, and his students. So when Richard found out one of his former student's health was declining, he decided it was time to put the rubber back on the road.

Richard Capps has been a teacher for 8 years all over the state of NC.

Now he's at Ragsdale high in Jamestown, but before that he was at Havelock HS in Eastern NC where he met a very special young man named Nate Crowe.

Nate was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma almost 4 years ago and when Coach Capps found out, he knew he had to do something.

so he decided he was going to get back on his bike for Nate.

However Coach Capps really had two reasons to get back on the back his back.

"Well during the pandemic, I was 280 pounds, and then I learned that I had a young man who I coached in football and lacrosse, 6 months after he graduated he had contracted a rare form of Cancer. "



So Coach Capps decided he is going to ride his bike across the state of NC in October and try raise as much money and awareness for Nate and the Crowe family as possible.

"I'm a firm believer that if we have the opportunity to help someone, we're all called to do that. IF we have the ability the resources, the means or if the door is open for us to be able to do something for someone else in need then that's the greatest thing we can do for another human being."

However North Carolina isn't the only state Coach Capps will be riding across. First up he's headed to Iowa where he'll ride in July from state line to state all for Nate and his family.