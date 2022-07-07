Register for 'Camp Do Good' & give life!

The American Red Cross is hosting a summer blood drive and you're invited to 'camp out' for a good cause!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The need for blood is dire during the summer months. In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years. When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies. So on Thursday, July 28, WFMY News 2 is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a one-day blood drive to save lives.

Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers, and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason.

WHO CAN DONATE? All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

THE DONATION PROCESS: The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about an hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average. You will register and give your health history, which includes a mini-health screening. It'll consist of a temperature check, heart rate check, blood pressure check, and hemoglobin level check. Next, you'll roll up your sleeve to donate and then take a few minutes to recover and enjoy refreshments.

All who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:

Beach bike

Smokeless portable fire pit

Paddleboard

Kayak

$500 gift card to put toward accessories