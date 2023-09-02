'It still doesn't feel real' Greensboro couple headed to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona

Chris and Ashlyn Brown love football. Even though their team isn’t playing, they couldn’t pass up a chance to go to Super Bowl LVII.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — As the countdown to Super Bowl LVII continues, one Reidsville couple is on the way to join the fun, and Thursday we caught up with them before they boarded the plane to Arizona.

Chris and Ashlyn Brown are diehard Carolina Panthers fans. Although their team isn't headed to the big game, this couple is. It's all thanks to one selfie.

One Sunday morning last fall, Ashlyn and Chris Brown were shopping at their local Walmart, as they prepared for some Panther football.

"I saw a Pepsi display that said take a selfie and enter to win a chance to go to the Super Bowl, and I did, and we won", Ashlyn Brown said.

Now the couple is headed to Glendale, Arizona to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity but Chris wasn't so sure when his wife first let me know the news.

"I thought it was a scam. I started looking into the company. It was a Pepsi display, but it was a different company that reached out about the tickets. I saw them on the BBB and was like I think this is legit let's reach back out. They emailed us back and we did win the grand prize", Chris Brown told us.

That grand prize includes two plane tickets to Arizona, a beautiful hotel room in downtown Phoenix, tickets to the game of course, and much more.