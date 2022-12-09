Remembering Sandy Bradshaw: Honoring Greensboro flight attendant on 21st anniversary of 9/11

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday marked 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that changed our nation forever.
Two plans hit the World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon, and a fourth one crashed in an open field in Pennsylvania.
One of the women on board was 38-year-old Sandy Bradshaw - a flight attendant from Greensboro. The Triad has honored her life and sacrifice for years.
She was among the seven crew members and 33 passengers who heroically stopped the hijackers.
A memorial will be held in her honor Monday morning at Eastern Randolph High School, where she graduated from in 1981.