Alamance County teen remembered at vigil

A gathering is being held to remember the life of Devin Clark.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A gathering was held in the Alamance community to remember the life of 18-year-old Devin Clark.

Clark along with 14-year-old Lyric Woods was found dead in Orange County last week.

Loved ones of the teen gathered in Yanceyville for a show of love and celebration of life.

Everyone wore his favorite colors-blue and black- and the number four, his football jersey number.

Clark attended Eastern Alamance high school and lived in Mebane but grew up in Yanceyville with his mother.

"He never had anything negative," said Clark's aunt Adriana Fuller.

His family said he had very unique eyebrows and eyes.

"That's how we know, that's Devin. Them eyebrows stick up," Fuller said.

They held a moment of silence and shed some tears.

"It really hurt everybody. It really touched our hometown," Demetrice Scott said.

"I wake up thinking about this, I go to bed thinking about it. Throughout my whole day I think about it," Holly Broadnax said.

Investigators are still looking for the 17-year-old suspect.

"Neither one of them deserved it and both of our families need justice and we're going to get it," Fuller said.