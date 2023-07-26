Resources for cooling centers in the Triad

Salvation Army Freeman Road and The City of Winston-Salem have opened cooling centers for those in need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Salvation Army on Freeman Road has cold water and air conditioning. The resources are a part of their cooling center in the Triad.

A corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greensboro said financial aid is available for those who are keeping cool at home.

"We want to see people stay in their homes not leave their homes so right now we are assisting with utility assistance and renter emergency financial assistance," Captain Chris Raymer said.

Over in Winston-Salem, the city also opened several cooling stations at city parks and recreational centers.

Winston-Salem's Assistant City Manager said in addition to are offering more than just the swimming pools and splash pads for those in need.

She said there are resources available to the homeless as well.

"Our shelters, part of our continuum of care network, are open and available many of our shelters are able to stay open 24/7 for that opportunity for unsheltered individuals to stay in a cool environment and not have to stay in this extreme heat," Patrice Toney said.

Both cooling programs are free and available to all ages.

Resources:

Link to Winson-Salem cooling centers: www.cityofws.org/856

The Salvation Army of Greensboro’s 2023 Cooling Station

1001 Freeman Mill Rd.

Greensboro, NC 27406

Operation hours:

Monday - Friday

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

