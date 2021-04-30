Get your blue jeans & boots ready! The King's annual fundraiser is back

Richard Petty's annual Blue Jeans and Boots Fundraiser will held May 19, 2021 at his home in Randleman.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — The Petty Family Foundation's annual fundraiser is back and in person at The King of Racing's home this year.

The Richard Petty Blue Jeans and Boots Fundraiser gets underway on May 19, 2021.

Last year the event was an online-only auction due to the pandemic, but this year a limited number of guests will be invited into Petty's home for food, fun, and fundraising.

Special guests like Mark Ramsey from Moonshiners, Mark Lamb from LIVE PD, Super Bowl winner Ricky Proehl and a UNC basketball legendary Phil Ford will all be on hand to help the Petty Foundation raise money for the charities they support.

“The Petty Family Foundation supports a number of charities, with a particular focus on helping kids and veterans,” said Rebecca Petty Moffitt, executive director of the Petty Family Foundation.

“This event is always a lot of fun, but it also gives us an opportunity to let everyone know more about the mission of our Foundation. And it gives Daddy a chance to thank folks in person for their donation.”

The evening will kick off with free tastings from local Distilleries, local craft beer companies, and Tito’s Vodka. The tastings will be followed by a silent auction, live music, and other activities.