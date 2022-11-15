Ring, ring! Salvation Army of Greensboro in need of bell ringers

The organization struggled to find enough bell ringers due to the COVID-19 pandemic these last two years, but this year, organizers feel optimistic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign returns to Greensboro Friday. The project raises money for shelter, food, childcare, and Christmas gifts for kids. Organizers need help from the community to ring the kettle bells.

Captain Chris Raymer is the Corps Officer of the Salvation Army of Greensboro. He said the organization struggled to find enough bell ringers due to the COVID-19 pandemic these last two years, but this year, he said the group feels optimistic.

“We’re receiving more phone calls, we’re receiving more emails, the volunteer numbers, hours are going up and it’s a very warm feeling knowing that the community is ready to get back out and help,” Captain Raymer said. “Last year around this time we were just at 11 hundred hours and so before we’ve even begun, we’ve already surpassed the amount of volunteer hours last year. So, we’re very happy to see that.”

The Salvation Army of Greensboro has 6,000 volunteer hours to fill in total. Raymer encourages others to give back if they can.

“It makes me very excited to know that because of the support of the community, right now nearly 18 hundred children are going to have a Christmas day,” Captain Raymer said. “They’re going to be able to open up a toy, they’re going to be opening up gifts and clothing because of the community’s generous support.”