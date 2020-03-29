ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford is hoping to "light" up children's birthday celebrations that have to be altered or canceled because of the statewide stay-at-home order by sending fire trucks and police cruisers to drive by the kids' houses with their lights on.

The city said in a Facebook post that this gesture is their way of saying happy birthday during a "difficult time", that is "even more difficult for children, especially those who have birthdays during the order," the city wrote in its post.

"Let us help you make your child's day special," the post read in part.

RELATED: Michigan's stay at home order: What am I allowed to do?

The city will send its first responder's vehicles at the request of the children's parents, which can be made by messaging the city's Facebook page. However, the first responders will not be able to arrive at the birthday boy's or girl's house right away, or at a specific day or time due to staffing and emergency service requests, according to the city.

But they said they will try their best to make everyone's request and child's day special.

"We hope this small gesture can help bring a little sunshine to you and your child's day," the city wrote.

Requests can only be made from those who live within Rockford city limits, not the township, the city said.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.