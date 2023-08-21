Rockingham County residents await rezoning vote that could pave way for casino

Some residents who oppose the rezoning request will be wearing red shirts at Monday night's commissioners' meeting.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County leaders could clear the way Monday night to gamble on a casino.

County commissioners could approve a request to rezone property along US 220 - just north of Summerfield.

The decision would be the first official step toward making the development a reality.

But North Carolina lawmakers would still need to pass legislation that would legalize casino gambling outside of tribal lands.

Right now, there is no timeline for when a bill could be filed.

Republican state senate leader Phil Berger has said in the past that he supports the idea.

"There are dollars that could stay in the state that would not stay in the state if we don't do something like this," he said.

A public hearing will take place before a possible vote to approve the rezoning request. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. inside the Commissioners' Chambers.

Some residents who oppose the rezoning will be at the meeting tonight in red shirts that say "Stand For Freedom." Chasity Tilley is one of them.

"It's going to be right up next to Camp Carefree, which is a camp for chronically ill or seriously ill children, and also - we live where we live in western Rockingham County because we like the small town feel and that would definitely take away from it to some extent," Tilley said.

William Ingle lives in Reidsville. He said he is for the casino.

"It'll make this town great. It'll make it do a whole lot better...they will come around here anywhere there will be all kinds of business in Rockingham County," he said.

