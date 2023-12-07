Roll up your sleeves and do good at the WFMY News 2 Summer Blood Drive

The Red Cross currently has a critical need for donors. You can help at the drive happening on Thursday, July 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 and the Red Cross are teaming up to host our annual summer blood drive. It's Thursday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Piedmont Hall (2409 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro).

This year's theme is once again, Camp Do Good! It takes less time to donate blood than to watch a classic summer camp movie. Channel the excitement of summer adventures, new friendships, the great outdoors, and those I-can-do-anything feelings to help save lives!

The Red Cross is currently experiencing a critical need for blood donors after having a 26,000 donation shortfall this spring. Donors are needed now, and in the weeks to come to prevent more of a shortfall in donations.

You can make an appointment online or walk-in from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Use the sponsor code: WFMY

The first 100 donors can get a free Biscuitville biscuit. Other donors will receive Shark Week t-shirts, a Red Cross dry bag, and WFMY News 2 swag. The goal of the drive is to collect 116 units of blood.

Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days.

If you're a first-time donor, here is what to expect:

After checking in, donors will answer a few questions about your health history and places you’ve traveled, during a private and confidential interview.

You’ll tell us about any prescription and/or over-the-counter medications that may be in your system. We’ll check your temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level.

Then, the donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.

After donating blood, you’ll have a snack and something to drink in the refreshment area.

You’ll leave after 10-15 minutes and continue your normal routine.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, click here or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.