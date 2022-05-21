Run, dance, play, and help the Children's Home Society!

The Children's Home Society of NC is hosting the Sunshine 5K and Family Festival on Saturday, June 11.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're looking for a fun way to support a good cause in the Triad, come out to the Sunshine 5K & Family Festival on Saturday. June 11.

It's a fundraiser for the Children's Home Society of NC (CHS), an organization that promotes the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. The Sunshine 5K and Family Festival is an all-day event that will benefit CHS.

The day's events will include a 5K walk/run and kids’ 100-yard dash followed by fun for everyone! Whether you're a runner or not, you can enjoy the live music from Big Bang Boom and the Part Time Party Time Band. There will also be food trucks, vendors, games, activities and more!

There is a fee to register for the 5k, and people will need money to pay for any food trucks or vendors, but there's no cost to enter or enjoy the festivities!

The race and festival will take place at Greensboro's Country Park. All festivities will start and finish at the Jaycee Park parking lot. The address is 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro.