HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — In the emergency room doctors wear masks and gloves to help protect themselves and patients.

But some are finding ways to further protect their families after their shift in the emergency room.

Some like Mark Quale.

"Were thinking about options," said Mark, "We were like OK, well coronavirus is coming through our area pretty soon and we planned to keep it out of our house is how I would say it."

He and his wife LaRayne got to talking about their options.

Mark is an emergency room physician at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

Mark had the idea of hanging a tarp in his house to help protect his two kids, wife and mother-in-law.

But LaRayne found something that helped take it to the next level.

"LaRayne said on Friday, 'Hey, I think we got an RV you can live in,' and I was like 'Really and it wasn’t 48 hours later and it was all set up. It was just a blessing," said Mark.

LaRayne found the RV through connecting with someone through a Facebook page called RVs 4 MDs.

It's a group that connects RV owners with medical professionals who are looking to quarantine or isolate themselves from their families to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

That's where the Webb family comes in.

"I was actually just sitting in bed scrolling through Facebook," said Kelsey Webb. "The group literally just popped on the Facebook it was the RVs for MDs."

Webb said it was a no-brainer. She called her husband.

"I said, 'I need you to take the camper to Hillsborough, North Carolina on Monday morning,' I said, 'I’ll explain when you get home,'" she said.

Webb cleaned and sanitized the RV Sunday and her husband drove it to the Quale's and helped get them set up.

"I’m so grateful for that that they thought of us as being you know that valuable just on a personal level," said LaRayne, "It’s personal for people who are able to do this."

LaRayne said her husband spent the first night in the RV Thursday night. She said it will take some getting used to, but she knows it's for the best.

"It's different," she said.

If you'd like to find out how you can help, head over to the Facebook page RVs for MDs.

