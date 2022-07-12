Samaritan's Purse helps families in Ukraine ahead of the holiday

The North Carolina-based organization, Samaritan’s Purse, has helped more than nine million people get food, medicine, and blankets during the Ukraine-Russia war.

BOONE, N.C. — Right now, the holiday season is in full swing and if you're out shopping, there's a chance you've seen those Samaritan's Purse Donation Boxes.

The North Carolina-based organization is collecting toys for 'Operation Christmas child' and preparing to deliver them across the world.

This year is a bit different considering what Ukraine is going through with the war with Russia.

Wednesday Samaritan's purse is to help people in need.

Samarian's purse is doing whatever it can to help on all fronts in Ukraine, whether that be providing fresh drinking water, and food, or helping rebuild war-torn communities.

"We've helped over nine million ppl get food, medicine, with blankets. We've rebuilt about 1,500 houses. Warm roof, waterproof, windows, doors, wood stove, that kind of thing", said Ken Isaacs, Vice President of Programs & Government Relations for Samaritan's Purse.

Since the war began in February, Samaritan's Purse has had their team on the front lines working with local Ukrainian churches serving the masses.

"We just crossed over the threshold of 100,000,000 pounds of food distributed. Which is about 46,000 metric tons. We're distributing that through a network of church partners that we've developed", said Isaacs.

Throughout the year, Samaritan's purse has sent hundreds of volunteers to Ukraine, but they are also still focused on helping everyone in need.

Isaacs went on to say, they still currently have over 60 staff members on the ground in Ukraine.

