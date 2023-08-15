Samaritan's Purse airlifting tons of supplies to Hawaii

Help from the Triad is on the way to Maui after wildfires have devastated the Hawaiian island.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Samaritan’s Purse is airlifting 17 tons of emergency relief equipment, tools, and several volunteers to Hawaii on its DC-8 cargo plane in the wake of the deadly wildfires that broke out across multiple islands.

The number of deaths caused by the Maui wildfires stood at 99 Monday, a figure that is likely to increase as search crews comb neighborhoods where flames moved as fast as a mile a minute.

"What has happened in Hawaii is nothing short of devastating," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “As the death toll has risen, my heart breaks for those who have lost loved ones and for the families who must now begin the long road to recovery. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan’s Purse teams who are responding in Jesus’ Name.”

In the coming days, Samaritan’s Purse volunteers will serve in Maui, Hawaii. Each day, teams will sift through ashes in search of priceless mementos along with anything else that may have survived the flames.

By lending a helping hand, these volunteers will serve as tangible reminders to victims of wildfires that God is there with them, even in tragedy.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.