'Somebody defecated in the pool': Here's what happens if someone poops in a city pool

East-side neighbors expressed concerns after swimmers were allowed back in a city pool less than an hour after human feces was discovered.

SAN ANTONIO — A post gaining attention on Nextdoor is causing concern among neighbors on the east side.

Witnesses claim that swimmers were allowed back into a public pool less than an hour after someone defecated in the pool. The incident happened in the afternoon on June 25, at Lincoln Pool off East Commerce.

"They really shouldn't have let anybody back into the pool at all that day," said a witness, who interviewed with KENS 5 under the condition of anonymity.

We connected with leaders of San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department, who explained how different protocols exist for different types of feces incidents in city pools.

When it comes to the actions of the city's aquatic team on June 25, Parks and Recreation says employees did everything right.

"I was just (like), 'Oh Lord! Why would somebody do that?'" said the witness, who was celebrating her goddaughter's birthday at Lincoln Pool on that day.

It was her first time at a city pool, she explained. The pleasant occasion turned foul as soon as she walked through the pool's gates.

"Somebody walked by and said, 'They're closing the pool. Somebody defecated in the pool,'" she recalled. "I think I was flabbergasted. Shocked and flabbergasted."

She says as soon as employees discovered what happened, they cleared the pool and used a net to get the feces out.

What happened next was what she found most concerning.

"Then about 40, 45 minutes later, they let everybody back in the pool."

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department tells KENS 5:

“Our Aquatics team makes important water safety decisions following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Department of State & Health Services, and the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

"When there is an incident involving solid fecal matter, staff will immediately remove and check chemical levels. Guests are allowed to reenter the water once chemical levels are balanced. Pools shall remain closed for at least 12 hours after an incident involving non-solid fecal matter (diarrhea). After that time period, staff must ensure that pool equipment is working properly and water levels are balanced before reopening to visitors.

"This specific incident at Lincoln pool involved solid fecal matter. An Area Pool Supervisor was on-site at the time of the incident and ensured an appropriate response. Based on water test readings, per CDC guidelines, it was determined that water levels did not reach unsafe levels. As a precautionary measure, the Area Pool Supervisor made a decision to allow visitors 30 minutes after acceptable testing results.

"The Department prioritizes safety and ensures that our Aquatics team is properly trained and provides a safe environment for our visitors to enjoy.”

"Was it a nice birthday party for your goddaughter other than this incident?" we asked the witness.

"Yes, because we had the splash pad."

