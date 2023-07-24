2023 International Civil Rights Center & Museum to honor Dr. Sandra Hughes at the 63rd Gala

Dr. Sandra Hughes, Rev. Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Yvonne Johnson, and other prominent members of the community will be recognized at the gala.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The International Civil Rights Center & Museum (ICRCM) is holding its 63rd Anniversary of the successful conclusion of the Greensboro civil rights sit-ins at its annual fundraising Gala at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro Tuesday.

Rev. Dr. Bernard Lafayette and the legendary Dr. Sandra Hughes are among six people who will be honored at its 2023 fundraising Gala.

This year also marks the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963. In recognition of this momentous demonstration, the ICRCM has named the theme of the upcoming Gala, “The March to Washington Continues.”

Dr. Hughes started working at WFMY on July 24, 1972. From reporter to anchor — to magazine host. Dr. Hughes spent decades making her mark on the broadcasting world. It wasn't always easy. In 1974, she made local TV history when she became the first African American woman to host a program. At a time when the world was changing. Her career and perseverance earned her many awards over the decades.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store now.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app today!