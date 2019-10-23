GREENSBORO, N.C. — Moving around from place to place as a foster kid is hard enough. Not having a proper bag to place your things in, makes the experience even worse.

SaySo, Strong Able Youth Speaking Out, wants to make the transition a little easier for the 5,000 children who enter foster care every year in North Carolina.

SaySo, an association under the Children's Home Society of NC, is collecting new or gently-used duffel bags for youth in foster care.

Carmelita Coleman, the director of SaySo, says sometimes kids going into foster care are forced to transfer their belongings from place to place in a trash bag.

The goal is to have 2,500 suitcases and duffel bags donated by Saturday, Oct. 26, Make a Difference Day.

You can drop off bags and/or donations at two Triad Children Home Society locations:

100 North Gate Park

Winston-Salem, NC 27106

604 Meadow Street

Greensboro, NC 27405