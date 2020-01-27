CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s almost time for WCNC Charlotte's annual Scouting For Food event to help Loaves & Fishes fill empty warehouse shelves with much-needed food for the hungry.

Mecklenburg County Boy Scouts will go door-to-door throughout Mecklenburg County collecting non-perishable food for Loaves & Fishes. Last year’s Scouting for Food drive collected over 255,000 pounds of food for Loaves & Fishes and this year the need is even greater.

"Scouting for Food is the super bowl of food drives for Loaves & Fishes and we depend on food donated to restock pantry shelves depleted during the busy holiday season," said Tina Postal, Director of Loaves & Fishes.

Last year, Loaves & Fishes provided a week’s worth of groceries to more than 80,000 people in Mecklenburg County. That’s enough to fill Bank of America stadium and almost half were children.

Priority needs include:

Canned fruit (in fruit juice)

Canned meats

Canned pastas

Low sodium canned vegetables

Cereal

Corn muffin mix

No glass items please!

On Saturday, Scouts dropped off printed grocery bags, provided by Harris Teeter, in neighborhoods throughout the county. If you receive a bag, simply fill it with non-perishable food items and leave outside your home by 9:00 am for pick up by the Scouts on Saturday, February 1.

Loaves & Fishes Charlotte Mecklenburg There is still time to make your gift go twice as far! Now through J... anuary 31st, Lori & Eric Sklut, through the Levine-Sklut Family Foundation, are matching donations up to $25,000. Your donations will help provide groceries for twice as many families! Donate today: loavesandfishes.org/donate-today/

Didn't get a bag?

If you do not receive a bag, you can still give!!

ONLINE: Visit the Loaves & Fishes website to make a financial donation. click here

TEXT: To make a financial donation text Scout4Food to 44321 on your mobile phone.

IN PERSON: Visit Larry Sprinkle and the rest of the WCNC Charlotte team Saturday, February 1 in the Arboretum Shopping Center, 3333 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226. Look for the big Loaves & Fishes trailer in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter. We'll be out there until 1PM Saturday.

You can drop off food donations at any of these locations below Saturday, February 1, 10AM-3PM and Sunday, Feb. 2, 12:30PM-2:30PM

Ada Jenkins Center – 212 Gamble St., Davidson

Arboretum Shopping Center – Providence Rd. & Highway 51 (across from the Harris Teeter), Charlotte

Huntersville United Methodist Church – 14005 Stumptown Rd., Huntersville (Saturday, Feb. 1 only drop-off site)

Philadelphia Presbyterian Church – 11501 Bain School Rd., Mint Hill

Sharon Presbyterian Church – 5201 Sharon Rd., Charlotte

South Mecklenburg Presbyterian – 8601 Bryant Farms Rd, Charlotte (Saturday, Feb. 1 only drop-off site)

Steele Creek Athletic Association – 13530 Choate Circle, Charlotte

Town Center Plaza – 8600 University City Blvd., Charlotte

Trinity Presbyterian Church – 3115 Providence Rd., Charlotte

Scouting for Food is sponsored by Mecklenburg County Council of The Boy Scouts of America, Harris Teeter, WCNC Charlotte, Country 103.7, and Stegall Trucking.