Sculpture artist selected to design piece for Cone Hospital

World renowned artist Cliff Garten has been chosen to create a sculpture for The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital has selected Cliff Garten to create a sculpture at their facility.

Garten, an artist, known for his work creating pieces for medical institutions such as the Laurance S. Rockefeller Outpatient Pavilion at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, New York and the Mark Ridley Thomas Behavioral Center at the Martin Luther King Hospital in Los Angeles has been selected for the honor.

“When you look at Cliff’s work, you see the precision, you feel the passion, the art instantly connects with you,” said Chuck Wallington, chief marketing and communications officer at Cone Health.

“Those are also attributes reflective of Cone Health. I can’t wait to see how our community connects with this,” he said.

The sculpture will be placed in the outdoor space between the Heart & Vascular Center and the Women's & Children's Center.

Garten was chosen by Cone Health stakeholders and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro's Public Art Endowment Trustees.

“I’m honored to have the chance to focus on art and healing with folks in the Greensboro community, " Garten said.

"I feel the wonderful energy from the community about this project," he said.

The sculpture is commissioned through the Public Art Endowment.

Cone Health said the piece will be thought-provoking, hope-filled, and will create a space for healing through art.