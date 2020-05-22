'Elderly people should be active up until the day that they die:' Keeping life colorful for seniors during pandemic

The Creative Aging Network-NC is working to keep seniors active through art during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you probably know, our senior citizens have been the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Its been devastating and deadly in nursing homes across the nation and right here in the Triad. However, there are people fighting to make sure our older community stays healthy and happy.

90-year-old Sara Graueb considers herself a true Southern belle and is a lover of the arts. She will tell you all about her adventures.

"After I retired teaching, I traveled and I would go to every museum I could, but I loved going to the Vatican," Graueb said.

Sadly, those adventures were put on hold because of the coronavirus. Sara said in isolation, the color in life, can easily fade.

"Instead of just sitting in the wheel chairs, we need to be up and about," Graueb shared.

This is where the Creative Aging Network-NC is stepping in and helping seniors like Sara, through art.

Lia Miller is the co-founder and executive director of the network. She said they're sending creative kits over to senior living communities and doing virtual art lessons with the residents.

"I just made a big, fat mess, but I loved every minute of it," Graueb said about her artwork.

"Engaging in the art for all ages, benefits our health. Particularly for older adults," Miller said.

Miller added that these lessons not only help reduce loneliness, but can lower the number of doctor's visits.

Thanks to the Greensboro virus relief fund, they're able to give out more creative kits to seniors and they gave out 6 tablets for seniors to continue virtual lessons.