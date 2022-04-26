Dine-in, carry out, and help fight hunger!

On May 3, when you eat at participating local restaurants, a portion of the proceeds benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry's Potter's House Community Kitchen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Serving Greensboro Together is an annual dining fundraiser that raises money to help people in the community who are dealing with food insecurity.

Participating restaurants have agreed to donate a portion of their total sales on May 3, 2022 to support Greensboro Urban Ministry’s Potter’s House Community Kitchen. Each year, over 75 restaurants across Guilford County participate in this event and this year, you can support the restaurants and Greensboro Urban Ministry by eating out!

ABOUT THE POTTER'S HOUSE COMMUNITY KITCHEN

Potter's House Community Kitchen provides a hot, nutritious, well-balanced lunch every day, including holidays. Community kitchen guests come from all over the city, and for many of them, this may be the only meal they will eat that day. They have an open-door policy - everyone is welcome, without question or qualification. More than 400 guests will be fed during the community lunch hour.

In addition to the community lunch, 100 guests staying in GUM's Weaver House shelter receive breakfast and dinner in Potter's House. These two meals are frequently sponsored by the church and civic groups that have been coming out weekly for 15 years or more.

Potter's House also provides a place where guests can experience positive human connections. Giving people a place to belong and speak with others can make them feel seen and valued. Potter's House staff and volunteers promote the dignity and well-being of our guests through kind words and compassionate service every day.