More than 100 restaurants will be part of Greensboro Urban Ministry's 26th annual Serving Greensboro Together on Tuesday, May 1. You can help those in the community struggling with hunger by dining out Tuesday. You can use the hashtag #SGT4hunger on social media to honor the event.

These restaurants will donate 10 percent of their proceeds from Tuesday to Potter's House Community Kitchen at Greensboro Urban Ministry.

Here's the full list of restaurants participating:

Potter's House Community Kitchen serves more than 400 people at lunch each day.

