More than 100 restaurants will be part of Greensboro Urban Ministry's 26th annual Serving Greensboro Together on Tuesday, May 1. You can help those in the community struggling with hunger by dining out Tuesday. You can use the hashtag #SGT4hunger on social media to honor the event.
These restaurants will donate 10 percent of their proceeds from Tuesday to Potter's House Community Kitchen at Greensboro Urban Ministry.
Here's the full list of restaurants participating:
- Acapulco Supermarket Restaurant
- Arigato Japanese Steakhouse
- Bella Luna Ristorante and Bar
- Benders Tavern
- Bill’s Pizza Pub (Oak Ridge and Randleman locations)
- Blue Agave Mexican Bar and Grill
- Blue Denim
- Brown-Gardiner Soda Fountain
- Burger King (All Greensboro locations)
- Cafe Europa
- Captain Bill’s Seafood Restaurant
- Center Grove Grill & Soda Shop
- Cherry Pit Cafe & Pie Shop
- Clean Juice (Friendly Center location)
- Ciao Pizza Italian Restaurant
- Cincy’s Downtown
- Country Kitchen
- Crafted, The Art of the Taco
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Battleground Ave)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Bridford Pkwy)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Groometown Rd)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Lawndale Dr)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Quaker Village)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Summit Ave)
- @Elm Street Grill
- First Carolina Deli
- Fishbones
- Fishers Grille
- Freeman’s Grub and Pub
- Ghassan’s (All Greensboro locations and LeBauer Park)
- Gia- Drink, Eat, Listen
- Herbie’s Place
- Hot Dog Tuesday at Hinshaw UMC (4501 W. Gate City Blvd.)
- Jack’s Corner Mediterranean
- Jams Deli (W. Friendly Ave. and Martinsville Rd. locations)
- Jerusalem Market on Elm
- Juice Shop Smoothies (Friendly Ctr. and Lawndale Dr. locations)
- Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse
- Leblon Brazilian Steak House
- Lox, Stock & Bagel
- Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen
- Mad Hatter Bar & Shuck It Oyster Bar
- Maria’s Gourmet Catering
- Marisol
- Maxie B’s
- Mayflower Seafood Randleman Road
- M’Coul’s Public House
- Melt Kitchen and Bar (Golden Gate Dr. and New Garden Rd. locations)
- Mexico Restaurant (W. Market St. and Fleming Rd. locations)
- Midori Japanese Hibachi
- Mythos Grill (W. Market and Battleground Rd. locations)
- Nostra Pizza Italian Restaurant
- Oakcrest Family Restaurant
- The Painted Plate Catering
- Papa John’s Pizza (All Greensboro locations and Summerfield)
- Papa Murphy’s Pizza
- Pastabilities
- Pavilion
- Poblano’s Mexican Grill (Friendly Center location)
- Positano Italian Restaurant
- Reel Seafood Grill
- Rio Grande (Downwind Rd. location)
- Sakura Ichiban Japanese & Thai
- Salvino Cucina Italiana
- Sarah’s Kabob Shop
- Simauchi Peruvian Restaurant
- Spring Garden Bakery & Coffee House
- Stameys Barbecue (Gate City Blvd. and Battleground Ave. locations)
- Sticks and Stones
- Taste of Thai
- Taste of Troy
- The Brooklyn Pizzeria
- The Corner Slice
- The PorterHouse Burger Company
- Vaquero’s Diner Mexican Grill
- Village Tavern
- WineStyles @ Friendly Center
- Yum Yum Better Ice Cream
- Zaxby’s (New Garden Rd.)
- Zaxby’s (Battleground Ave.)
- Zaxby’s (W. Market St.)
- Zaxby’s (Pyramid Village)
- Zaxby’s (110 Pineview Ct., Kernersville)
Potter's House Community Kitchen serves more than 400 people at lunch each day.
