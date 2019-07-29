GREENSBORO, N.C. — Driving around downtown Greensboro may be pretty frustrating in the coming weeks. Several roads are set to experience lane closures. It all starts Monday on seven different streets.

Crews are doing sewer rehabilitation work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday until Friday, August 23.

Detour signs and traffic cones will be out, and the city is encouraging folks to find alternate routes. But if you have to drive through downtown Greensboro in the next few weeks, make sure you're paying attention to the detours.

Here's a list of the seven closures: