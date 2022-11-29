Shake up your tradition! Give blood this holiday season!

Come out, roll up your sleeve, and donate blood Tuesday, December 13 at the WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 and the Red Cross are teaming up to host our annual holiday blood drive. It's Tuesday, December 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Event Center.

This year, you can make blood donation a new holiday tradition! Giving blood can be an opportunity to bond with those you love or make new friends. Whether you bring the whole family or donate by yourself, be sure to join us at the WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive!

The Red Cross says this time of year is traditionally challenging for the nation’s blood supply as many blood donors delay giving due to seasonal illness, holiday events and travel which can lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood. Donors are needed now, and in the weeks to come to prevent a shortfall in donations.

The WFMY Holiday Blood Drive is set for Tuesday, December 13 at The Greensboro Coliseum Special Event Center. You can make an appointment online or walk-in from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Use the sponsor code: WFMY

Those who come to give Nov. 28-Dec. 15, 2022, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, thanks to the Red Cross' partners at Amazon.

Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days.

If you're a first-time donor, here is what to expect:

After checking in, donors will answer a few questions about your health history and places you’ve traveled, during a private and confidential interview.

You’ll tell us about any prescription and/or over-the-counter medications that may be in your system. We’ll check your temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level.

Then, the donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.

After donating blood, you’ll have a snack and something to drink in the refreshment area.

You’ll leave after 10-15 minutes and continue your normal routine.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, click here or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.