A Greensboro mother of five wants to make sure she and her kids are educated when it comes to human trafficking and internet safety.

Tanya Dickens invited parents and anyone who wanted to bring their children to a presentation Thursday night at her business. She owns Savor the Moment Bakery and Cafe. She says with social media growing and new apps always coming out, it's hard to keep up with it all.

"We got our 14-year-old a phone for this year. It's the first time she had a phone, and were just finding out she's discovered more stuff than I even knew," said Dickens.

Dickens said she wanted to invite community members to make sure they're engaged, too.

"When they see the statistics, the numbers, the things that are actually happening. I think it's more real to them," said

Natalie Riche, an outreach specialist with the North Carolina Department of Justice, presented at the event.

Riche says it's important to talk with parents about keeping their kids safe on the internet and social media.

"What I always like to say is try to safeguard them," said Riche. She said safe search browsers can help with that.

Parents can also set parameters around their kids when it comes to social media and electronics usage.

"We have to have communication with our children," said Riche,"We have to let them know of the risks, the warning signs, what a healthy relationship looks like and how to guard themselves online.

Riche said North Carolina made the top ten list of states this year for human trafficking. She said interstates aid in that, giving people an easy way to come in and leave.

"The attorney general's number one priority is always protecting the people of North Carolina," she said.

