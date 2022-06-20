FryeWCA Fest! Celebrating and preserving a legacy

The Shirley T. Frye YWCA is celebrating the end of their Preserving the Legacy fundraising campaign with FryeWCA Fest!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready to enjoy some food, music, and other family fun for a good cause! The Shirley T. Frye YWCA Greensboro, a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all, is celebrating the closing of the Preserve The Legacy Campaign with FrYeWCA Fest!

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the YWCA Greensboro, 1807 Wendover Ave East, Greensboro, NC 27405.

The event will feature activities for children, music, performances by local artists, food trucks, raffle prizes, and more.

It's a celebration of the end of the Preserve The Legacy of the Shirley T. Frye YWCA Greensboro Campaign.

The Preserve The Legacy campaign challenges them to ReCover, Reimagine, and Rebuild fundamental tenets of sustaining its legacy. The YWCA's goal is to raise $300,000 to sustain the legacy of the YWCA Greensboro.

You can donate to the Preserve the Legacy Campaign by clicking here.

MORE ABOUT THE YWCA :

The Shirley T. Frye YWCA Greensboro provides education, shelter, and intensive services to Greensboro’s most marginalized populations, including homeless families, pregnant and parenting teens, and minority groups facing racial injustice.

The YWCA Emergency Family Shelter serves families with children experiencing homelessness. A majority of the families served come with a history of housing and financial instability, criminal activity, mental health struggles, or involvement with social services. During their 30 - 120 day stay in the shelter, families are provided a safe place to stay, meals, necessities, and support through intensive case management services.

Each family is assigned a Family Advocate Case Manager toassist them in setting and achieving SMART goals (Specific,Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Timely). With a primaryfocus on obtaining and maintaining permanent housing, FamilyAdvocate Case Managers link with, refer to, and coordinate with outside agencies and community resources to assist families in eliminating barriers that may keep them from achieving that goal. They work on various life skills such as financial literacy, job readiness, education, transportation, healthcare, mental and behavioral health intervention, andparenting.

The Rapid Rehousing program is designed to assist families and individuals secure safe and affordable permanenthousing. Participants receive intensive case management modeled from the Housing First approach, promoting assistance with housing search and placement, credit repair, mediation, legal services, and housing stability. Case managers link participants with employment opportunities, financial assistance, healthcare, and other community resources. Participants receive rental and financial assistance over the course of the program. The percentage of the cost covered is dependent upon the participant's income level and it slowly decreases to move the participant toward self-sufficiency.

The Teen Parent Mentor Program (TPMP), serving mothers ages19 and younger, has participated in ongoing efforts that promote the reduction of racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic health disparities among program participants and within thecommunity for 36 years. Participants receive individual and peer group support while learning about health and socialfactors that impact their families such as the importance of prenatal care, nutrition, breastfeeding, positive parenting, safe housing, and job readiness skills. Participants benefit from the support of their casemanagers and mentors as well as their program peers. They participate in group activities and outings to foster friendship and education.