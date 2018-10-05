RALEIGH, NC -- A silver alert has been issued for 74-year-old Nancy Sealey Davis according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. It’s believed that she may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Davis was last seen at 184 Hidden Creek Road in Winston-Salem. Those with any information on Nancy are asked to call Sgt. Hanna at the Davidson Sheriff department (336) 236-3121.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY