GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems like smart phones keep getting bigger and bigger, but maybe not this big. Greensboro is installing big devices that look like giant smartphones in the downtown area. But they aren't cellphones, they're kiosks.

Smart City Kiosks are coming to the Gate City. Crews are installing them all around town. They feature timely information about nearby restaurants, retail stores, events and public transportation.

The kiosks even provide free Wi-Fi hots spots.

The first kiosk will be at Center City Park on North Elm Street.

And more are on the way. Here's where they're set to go:

LeBauer Park

Joymonger's Brewery

Governmental Plaza

Melvin Municipal Office Building

J. Douglas Gaylon Depot

Hamburger Square

Corner of South Elm Street and Washington Street

Corner of North Elm Street and Market Street

Corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Junior Street

Corner of South Elm Street and East Lewis Street

The city says advertising on the kiosks will cover the cost of installment and maintenance.