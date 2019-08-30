GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems like smart phones keep getting bigger and bigger, but maybe not this big. Greensboro is installing big devices that look like giant smartphones in the downtown area. But they aren't cellphones, they're kiosks.
Smart City Kiosks are coming to the Gate City. Crews are installing them all around town. They feature timely information about nearby restaurants, retail stores, events and public transportation.
The kiosks even provide free Wi-Fi hots spots.
The first kiosk will be at Center City Park on North Elm Street.
And more are on the way. Here's where they're set to go:
- LeBauer Park
- Joymonger's Brewery
- Governmental Plaza
- Melvin Municipal Office Building
- J. Douglas Gaylon Depot
- Hamburger Square
- Corner of South Elm Street and Washington Street
- Corner of North Elm Street and Market Street
- Corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Junior Street
- Corner of South Elm Street and East Lewis Street
The city says advertising on the kiosks will cover the cost of installment and maintenance.