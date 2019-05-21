GREENSBORO, Ga. — Memorial Day is Monday, May 27, and there are many events across the Piedmont Triad that will honor, remember, and thank the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. That includes several events leading up to Memorial Day.

If you would like us to add an event to this list, please email webteam@wfmy.com.

Memorial Day Services, Parades, & Other Events

Memorial Day Service

When: Saturday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on 185 near Thomasville

More Information: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park

Veterans Dinner

When: Saturday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Mt. Pleasant Church on Old Greensboro Road north of Thomasville

More Information: Veterans Dinner

Military Concert

When: Sunday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

Where: Finch Auditorium in Thomasville

More Information: Military Concert

Memorial Day Parade

When: Monday, May 27

Where: Events begin downtown Thomasville at bandstand at 9:00 a.m.

Parade begins at 10:00 a.m.

Ceremonies continue and parachutists jump into Cushwa Stadium after the parade

Parade Map and other details

Memorial Day Service

When: Monday, May 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Where: Carolina Field Of Honor located at 9652 W. Market St. Kernersville, NC

More Details: Carolina Field of Honor

Memorial Day Service

When: Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

Where: Veterans Wall at Wrenn-Miller Park across from Jamestown Town Hall





