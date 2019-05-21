GREENSBORO, Ga. — Memorial Day is Monday, May 27, and there are many events across the Piedmont Triad that will honor, remember, and thank the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. That includes several events leading up to Memorial Day.
Memorial Day Services, Parades, & Other Events
Memorial Day Service
When: Saturday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on 185 near Thomasville
More Information: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park
Veterans Dinner
When: Saturday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Mt. Pleasant Church on Old Greensboro Road north of Thomasville
More Information: Veterans Dinner
Military Concert
When: Sunday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.)
Where: Finch Auditorium in Thomasville
More Information: Military Concert
Memorial Day Parade
When: Monday, May 27
Where: Events begin downtown Thomasville at bandstand at 9:00 a.m.
Parade begins at 10:00 a.m.
Ceremonies continue and parachutists jump into Cushwa Stadium after the parade
Memorial Day Service
When: Monday, May 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Where: Carolina Field Of Honor located at 9652 W. Market St. Kernersville, NC
More Details: Carolina Field of Honor
Memorial Day Service
When: Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.
Where: Veterans Wall at Wrenn-Miller Park across from Jamestown Town Hall
