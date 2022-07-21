"Sometimes people just need an extra boost"| Greensboro woman left on doorstep as an infant gives back to the community

Precious Bradley recently reunited with her biological family after she was abandoned as a baby. She is now hosting a community baby shower for Triad families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

A Greensboro business owner and doula is doing her part to uplift new mothers by sponsoring a community baby shower for Triad families. Precious Bradley owns Precious Cargo Doula Services, LLC. She said the free event will feature vendors, games, and giveaway items like diapers, strollers, and baby formula.

“I know there's been a lot of things happening in legislation and around the woman’s body," Bradley said. "So whether what you agree with or what you believe in, I just want to be a neutral place where mothers can get what they need which is resources and they can get it immediately."

WFMY first interviewed Bradley in 2014, when she was on a search to find her biological family. She was abandoned as a two-week-old infant on Dillard Street in Greensboro. She found her biological family and hopes her community event will show others to never give up hope.

“Sometimes people just need that extra boost to keep going and I've needed that many days,” Bradley said. “So, if I'm able to give that boost to somebody else, I know that is a blessing because I know the times when I needed that boost.”

The Community Baby Shower is Saturday, August 6 from 10 am- 3 pm at the Morehead Recreation Center in High point.