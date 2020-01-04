TRINITY, N.C. — At a time where many hospitals, nursing homes, and facilities are restricting visitors, some are making the most of the situation.

Vic Maynard's parents, Johnnie and Louise, are at the Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which Maynard said has been restricting visitors since March 13.

Maynard said Johnnie, 85, and Louise, 81, have been married 63 years.

"Born in the 1930s, they have lived through and survived many tough times," Maynard said.

Maynard and his nephews went to visit his parents Sunday and stood outside the window since they're not allowed inside.

"Just a few minutes means so much to them. They understand the lockdown and realize it is for their best interest," Maynard said in a Facebook post, "My mom wanted me to tell everyone, 'Us elders are praying you through this time.'"

Maynard said he tries to go as much as he can.

"Thank you to everyone for staying in compliance with the governor's order. Your cooperation and support is appreciated," Maynard said, "Much needed prayers, thoughts and good vibes for all first responders, doctors, and nurses. Please keep our elderly, fellow citizens and nation in your prayers."

Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's Facebook page posted the restrictions to its Facebook page in March.

Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is allowing people to visit friends and family outside the windows as long as they keep the windows closed.

"During this time, we are trying our hardest to keep residents and our family members happy. We know how hard it is to not be able to see or love on your loved ones," said a post on the Facebook page.

