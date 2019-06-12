KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Students got a chance to 'bail out' their teachers and staff and help those in need in Kernersville.

Southeast Middle school held a 'Fill the bus' event to help Second Harvest Food Bank and have some fun!

Staff and principals from nearby elementary schools sat in mock prisons and needed students' food donations to "bail" them out.



Sedge Garden, Piney Grove, and Kernersville elementary schools all participated in the event.

Take a look at the pictures courtesy of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools below!

Southeast middle staff Go 'behind bars' to help those in need Staff, teachers, and students all participated in a Fill The Bus With Food event at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville. Staff, teachers, and students all participated in a Fill The Bus With Food event at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville. Staff, teachers, and students all participated in a Fill The Bus With Food event at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville. Staff, teachers, and students all participated in a Fill The Bus With Food event at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville. Staff, teachers, and students all participated in a Fill The Bus With Food event at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville. Staff, teachers, and students all participated in a Fill The Bus With Food event at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville. Staff, teachers, and students all participated in a Fill The Bus With Food event at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville. Staff, teachers, and students all participated in a Fill The Bus With Food event at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville.

Man with autism stunned when community buys him a new bike

Triad Churches Organize Turkey Giveaways

'He Was Sent Here From Heaven' | Garbage Collector Saves 90-Year-Old Woman Choking On Food