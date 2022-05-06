Sowing Seeds Rodeo 2022

The Sowing Seeds Rodeo raises money for Mustard Seed Community Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mustard Seed Community Health is hosting the second annual Sowing Seeds Rodeo on Saturday, May 21. The event is from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. It will feature food trucks, a flower market, music, a touch truck area, balloon artists, and much more!

The event is a fundraiser for Mustard Seed Community Health, a clinic that provides holistic integrated healthcare to people in Greensboro. Mustard Seed said they take extra steps to help people overcome barriers to good health. If people don't have enough healthy food, they can use the clinic's community garden or access the food the clinic gets from a local food bank. If people are stressed, Mustard Seed Community Health provides counseling and checks in on patients regularly. They offer basic urgent medical care, screening and treatment for mental health illnesses, STD screenings, and routine physical exams.

Their services are available to residents of Greensboro's Cottage Grove neighborhood and to anyone in Guilford County without insurance, living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.