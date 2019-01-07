GREENSBORO, N.C. — On the list of great artistic cities in the United States, the one's that immediately come to mind: Atlanta, Miami and Austin. Those areas have fostered a culture of creativity that values beauty in their communities shaped by the leaders and decision makers that have empowered artists to tell the narrative of their towns.

It may not have the same population as a large metropolis like Atlanta, but Greensboro has taken it's own initiative to bring art to its downtown. The city recently released a list of more than 150 murals its commissioned with locations and photos.

Those murals collectively record the history and culture of Greensboro, while simultaneously beautifying public space in town.