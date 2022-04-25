Report: Photos of damage at NC Zoo Aviary, plus details on Desert Pavilion damage

The State Construction Office inspected the exhibits in March. It said the Aviary isn't safe for guests and work on the Desert Pavilion could cost $1.6 million.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro has a lot of work to do to keep its desert pavilion open in the future. A report from the North Carolina Construction Office showed the building needs $1.6 million worth of repairs. It said the building is in "good condition", but it needs work. The report also revealed new details about damage at the aviary, an exhibit the zoo chose to close permanently.

Desert pavilion

The desert pavilion first opened in 1991. An inspection on March 14, 2022 showed it needs significant repairs.

The report included photos of cracks in exterior walls, retaining walls and a decorative building envelope at the building's main entrance.

The report said the cracks in the retaining wall are not a visibly dangerous structure issue, but it does need repairs.

The decorative envelope needs replacing after lots of wear and tear from rain and wind. The report said the structure also needed a redesigned drainage system to keep water from infiltrating other parts of the building's structure.

The report said more evaluation is needed for the wall issues. The cost would be $32,000 total. It estimated repairs could cost upwards of $100,000.

Inspectors also noted cracks in one of the building's exterior columns. Their report said it appeared someone attempted to make repairs in the past, but those attempts didn't work. The report said the cracked column is a visibly dangerous structural problem that needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

The building's 30-year-old emergency generator needs to be replaced, according to the report. A new one would cost approximately $165,000.

The most significant problem found at the desert pavilion involved its mechanical system. The report found the building's boilers, air handlers, VAV boxes, ductwork and controls all need replacements.

Photos show components of the mechanical system are corroded, some showed "freeze damage".

The estimated cost for a comprehensive renovation to the building's mechanical system is $679,000. A full renovation, according to the report, would cost $1.5 million.

The report estimated the total cost for repairs to the desert pavilion is $1.6 million.

Aviary

The State Construction Office's report also revealed new details regarding the North Carolina Zoo's popular bird exhibit. The inspectors' report did not mince words, stating "the aviary structure in its current state and on its current site is not sustainable for future use".

Inspectors wrote the building's glass roof panels were in poor condition. Photos show weathering and cracks in some places. The exhibit was first built in 1981, so the panels used back then are no longer available and cannot be recreated, according to the report.

Inspectors said the roof panels pose a potential safety hazard for visitors. They said the zoo confirmed a time when a roof panel failed, falling and hitting a small bird. The report stated the building is safe on the ground floor office area and any staff allowed in the building should wear proper PPE.

The report also noted corrosion of the aviary's steel structural columns. It said the steel's protective coatings deteriorated, but this particular issue is not a structurally unsafe condition. Replacing the steel would also be difficult because the new structure would have to be more robust to keep up with updated building codes.

The most significant problem found at the aviary involved stuff underneath the building. Photos show "severely corroded" steel piping as well as corroded casing for mechanical equipment. The report said the primary cause of the corrosion wasn't clear.

The report went on to say soil erosion and sinkholes underneath the site of the aviary make it "extremely risky" to evaluate the site for renovation and make it highly unlikely that the zoo could ever build a structure on that site again.

Because of this, the report did not make an estimate on repairs for the aviary. Inspectors recommended a new aviary be built at a different site on zoo property.

The zoo chose to permanently close the aviary in April 2022. The exhibit had already been closed due to a rise in avian flu among bird populations nationwide. The zoo said it will relocate birds and plants from the aviary to other exhibits on zoo property as well as other zoos around the country.

The zoo did not say when demolition of the aviary would begin. It also wasn't clear if or when the zoo would begin repairs on the desert pavilion.