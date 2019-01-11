GREENSBORO, N.C. — Steve Showfety, chairman of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, passed Wednesday night from brain cancer. He was 72 years old.

Showfety began his appointment to the Authority by in 2009. Under his watch, Piedmont Triad International Airport underwent a variety of projects, notably:

Major expansion of the airport’s footprint, promoting it as a key player in the state’s aerospace industry.

The construction of a taxiway bridge over the new I-73 connector, which has opened up hundreds of acres of airport property.

The expansion of Honda Aircraft Company at the airport, the construction of a major new hangar at HAECO Americas, and welcomed Spirit Airlines to Greensboro in September 2018.

The growth of the annual PTI Run on the Runway, a 5K and 10K run that now raises more than $100,000 each year for the region’s food banks.

In a statement released by PTI Airport following his death, Showfety was lauded for his roles in these projects and as a leader in community service:

"Showfety gave tirelessly of himself to the community, volunteering over the years for countless organizations, but he always spoke of his service on the Authority as one of the most satisfying of all. He represented the Authority in an exemplary fashion and he will be missed greatly."