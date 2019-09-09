GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are seeing people in our communities take back their neighborhoods and take a stand against violence. From summer basketball programs, encouraging youth to hoop not shoot to community walks to find solutions; we know that change in the community has to start with you.

This weekend, a new effort to get the community involved held at Barber Park in Greensboro. The Stop The Violence Triad Strong Music Festival was aimed at promoting a day of love and peace in our communities.

Radio personality Busta Brown came up with the idea after seeing an uptick in violence in Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem.

"I was thinking how do I contribute, I'm a radio guy, a music guy and I thought, let's give people a day of peace. Let's bring all of the organizations and the families a day where they can enjoy, relax and come together," said Brown.

The event starred Vanessa Fergusson, Mischel Goldsmith & The Bridge, The Sahara Reggae Band and features community conversations with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, and Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston among other notable guests.

"When we hear about any violence, as the city council, we all feel very badly and we're searching for solutions of what we can do this and another family does not lose a loved one," said Mayor Nancy Vaughan of Greensboro.

Law enforcement leaders were also present at the event. Brown says bringing all three cities together makes sense.

"This is not a Greensboro, Winston-Salem or High Point thing, let's bring all three cities together. What's going on now with violence is a Triad thing," said Brown.

The Triad Strong Music Festival is free Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Barber Park in Greensboro. You can find more information on the event's Facebook page by searching for the Triad Strong Music Festival.