Thousands of students return back to the classroom in the Triad

Things went smoothly for students in Guilford County Schools, Alamance-Burlington School System, and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The first day of schools is in the books and school districts around the Triad said it went off with only minor issues.

In Guilford County Schools, acting superintendent Whitney Oakley said many things went smoothly. Oakley went to several schools and greeted students as they walked in.

Buses were a little behind, but Oakley said those issues will get worked out.

"This morning, bus routes has been smooth so far, I think we always have first-week, first day, where we have some delays but the drivers learn the routes and the kids learn the drivers," said Oakley. "They are asked to come out 10 min early to make sure it goes as smooth as possible, we'll work through the kinks but so far its been a successful first day for bus transportation."

For parent Camie Sanders, she said it went well for her 5th and 1st grader who went to Morehead Elementary.

"I was expecting them to be a little late, but six minutes, I think that's pretty good for the first day so everything went good," said Sanders.

She said her girls were excited for the day.

All Guilford County High Schools are equipped with new body scanners.

Acting Superintendent Oakley said it will become more seamless overtime.

"As kids get used to it it'll get faster and as teachers get used to it it'll get faster," she said. "We've been able to work with principals to make sure they have a plan for each student."

Parent Michelle Moore's 11th and 9th graders that go to Northern High School said it was slow to get through the door.

Moore said that three ringed binders set it off and said she is concerned the chrome books that the get later in the week might slow things down even more.

"It was a lot and it took a long time," said daughter McKenzie Moore.

Parent Christina Lomax heard a similar thing from her Grimsley High School senior and sophomore, but the morning went off without issues after that.

"I'm so proud of all of these kids, you can see that they have struggled the past few years and I think the schools have really tried to meet that need and step to it," said Lomax.

She said her kids were excited to go back to school.

Over in Alamance-Burlington School System, staff are singing the same tune, saying things went well.

They said the buses were on time and there were no major issues that came out in the school day.

Over in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Superintendent Tricia McManus said the buses could be late until they process forms.

"We are also processing about 400 transportation requests a day so for all of our parents we're going to get there as those requests come in we're filling them as quickly as possible," said McManus.

While there were some challenges, parents are happy to see their kids go back to class.